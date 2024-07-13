Ghosts season 4 premiere date revealed: What it means

For everyone out there who has been patiently awaiting news on a Ghosts season 4 premiere date at CBS, you can now breathe in a deep sigh. We’ve got some of the goods to deliver now!

Earlier today, the network officially confirmed that on Thursday, October 17 at 8:30 p.m. Eastern time, you are going to be able to see the comedy arrive on the network with the latest batch of episodes. If you are wondering the reason for the slightly longer-than-expected wait, it is something that CBS is doing across the board with their schedule this time around. Clearly, they are okay allowing the other shows on other networks to air first, but then they can come in and try and take control of the broadcast market.

Personally, we do think that the later premiere date is a sign that the network is thinking with live viewers in mind first and foremost. They are clearly well-aware of the fact that at the start of the fall, people may be more inclined to be outdoors and doing other things before cooler temperatures settle in. This allows them to consolidate most of their airings in the colder months, while also having fewer hiatuses in the middle of the season as well.

As for what the story of Ghosts season 4 is going to be about, at least a certain part of it is going to be about resolving that Isaac cliffhanger from the season 3 finale. By virtue of what we saw, this is not going to be one of those things that they are able to just put on ice for a while. They are going to have to resolve it, and we are curious to see how they do, and then also how that ends up impacting the rest of the character’s future. Can Isaac really change from what he’s done over the years, even during his mortal life?

