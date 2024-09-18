Is America’s Got Talent new tonight on NBC with finale results?

Is America’s Got Talent new tonight on NBC? We certainly understand if you want more — especially when it comes to finale results. Typically, we have seen these shows on Wednesdays all season long, so why expect something different here?

Well, unfortunately, this is where we do come in with a certain measure of bad news: The results are not coming tonight. Instead, you are going to be stuck waiting a good week in order to see them! The plan is for the finale to air on September 24 with a two-hour event that will feature a ton of performances.

Want to learn more? Well, then go ahead and check out the official synopsis:

The season 19 finale on Sept. 24 will feature incredible star-studded performances alongside the top 10 finalists, including guest performances from 11-time Olympic medalist Simone Biles & the Gold Over America Tour, award-winning, multi-platinum entertainer Michael Bublé, legendary guitarist Neal Schon and members of Journey, world-renowned DJ and producer Steve Aoki, acclaimed stand-up comedian Gabriel Iglesias, the electrifying cast of MAGIC MIKE LIVE Las Vegas, singer-songwriter Andra Day, AGT fan favorite Detroit Youth Choir, and more.

Acts performing in the finale include a wide variety of performers from all walks of life. From dedicated artists to aspiring performers balancing day jobs, this season has brought together the best of the best, all vying to win America’s hearts and a $1 million prize.

We do think that this is going to be a really unpredictable finale this season, mostly because the results have also been rather hard to parse. There are fewer singers that have received votes than usual and yet, you can argue that Richard Goodall may be a favorite? It is crazy in one way, but it also may actually be true. Who would have thought that coming into things here?

