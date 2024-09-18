America’s Got Talent: Richard Goodall sings ‘Faithfully’ in finale

We said entering the America’s Got Talent finale that Richard Goodall was likely the favorite to win the whole competition. This is someone with multiple viral performances, and he also does have a story that a lot of people are going to connect with. He’s an everyday janitor with a big voice, and he also clearly loves Journey.

After auditioning with the iconic “Don’t Stop Believin'” during the audition round, tonight he went more in the direction of a big ballad with “Faithfully.” It is a hard song to do given that there are a ton of high notes, but he also has the right voice for it.

The most important thing to us about Richard’s performance here was that he nailed some of the big moments at the end of the song and he did that — the audience also seemed to love him and that goes a long way here.

One of the big things to remember about Richard is that he really falls into an archetype of a lot of old-school winners, and there are also not a ton of singers in this finale compared to past seasons. This could help him significantly.

Of course the competition is also pretty deep here. After all, you’ve also got in here a memorable dog act, a great quick-change artist, and two incredibly unique dancer groups. This season could easily be won by another dance crew, though at the same time we’re also eager to see if a comedian could actually take it home for the first time. While Richard should be a favorite, we’ve also seen this show enough over the years to know that anything can happen and it is best to plan accordingly.

