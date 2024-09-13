America’s Got Talent season 19 finale: Is Richard Goodall favorite?

The America’s Got Talent season 19 finale is coming to NBC next week, and doesn’t it feel like one of the most interesting ones yet?

After all, there is one thing that especially excites us about it now: In terms of talent, it is one of the most diverse lineups that we’ve had a chance to see on this show. There are only two singers who are currently a part of the finale; meanwhile, there is only one magic / magic-adjacent act. These are two of the most popular archetypes that the series has had over the years and yet, things have changed dramatically here thanks to both Golden Buzzers and the audience’s vote.

This is, on paper, clearly the season of dancers and acrobats. After all, we have Brent Street, Sebastian & Sonia, AIRFOOTWORKS, and Hakuna Matata all competing in this final round. We’d say that Brent Street is probably the only one that seems to have serious winner upside, but there is potential all across the board. Roni Sagi & Rhythm could be seen as a darkhorse favorite just because of the show’s history of honoring dog acts.

Yet, when the dust finally settles here, we actually do think that Richard Goodall is the favorite to win this season — and he may actually be helped by the smaller number of singers. He feels the most in the vein of several former America’s Got Talent winners, whether it be Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. or Kevin Skinner. He has that sort of unassuming background and yet, a rather incredible voice.

What sort of career would he have outside of the show? That’s what is hard to figure out and yet, Susan Boyle and Paul Potts both managed long careers despite being somewhat unconventional as recording artists. The same could be said here.

