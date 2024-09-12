America’s Got Talent results: Who advanced to season 19 finale?

The America’s Got Talent finale is going to be on NBC next week — so who has officially made it to think point in the show?

Well, the first and super-obvious thing that is worth noting here is quite simple: Six acts are moving on and joining the four Golden Buzzers from the first round of live shows. Of the group who performed last night, it was pretty hard to predict what would happen! Some people rose to the occasion, whereas others fell a little bit flat. Reid Wilson, Richard Goodall, and Brent Street felt like the closest thing to locks, but we also have to remember that as of late, America has loved both magic and dog acts. That potentially opened the door to a lot of other possible candidates to move forward as well.

(Here is you reminder, though, that for now, Richard seems to be the favorite to win the whole thing.)

So who ended up advancing? Of course, the show is going to draw all of these out over the course of the episode, so be sure to refresh this page throughout!

The first acts moving on – Roni & Rhythm, Sky Elements, and Learnmore Jonasi were all put through! Surprisingly, a lot of singers were taken out. Then Solange Kardinaly and Brent Street! Richard Goodall completes the list, but he is the only singer of the entire group who made it through. This is one of the more shocking outcomes that we can imagine, but we still think that he’s a possible favorite to win the whole thing.

Still, we could see a few different acts within here taking the prize. Remember that dog acts have done really well in the past, and there may be a push for Learnmore to become the first comedian to ever take home the title.

