America’s Got Talent: Richard Goodall sings ‘Eye of the Tiger’

We’ve said for weeks now that at the moment, Richard Goodall appears like the fan favorite to win America’s Got Talent. His audition was the most popular going into the live shows and, of course, it makes sense that he would try to raise his game now. This is the semifinals! How can you expect anything else?

Now, let’s just say that we were a little surprised by the song choice: “Eye of the Tiger.” This is such an iconic song from the Rocky films and it is not one that a lot of people try to cover. It is also upbeat, and that’s not something that a lot of singers want to do.

Given that Rocky Balboa is considered such a gutsy performer, it makes sense to call this a super-gutsy performance. How else could you describe it? This was a great opportunity for him to go out there and try to let viewers have fun, and we do think that a lot of people are really going to like what he did.

Are there ways to criticize it? Sure, including the fact that it did feel like a straight karaoke take on the song at times. However, the meaning of the song, plus the uniqueness of it being on a singing show like this, should help to push him through to the next part of the show.

What also made the aftermath of this performance so interesting, at least to us, is that Simon Cowell actually did not offer any real criticism. Instead, he just talked about how much America loves him. We don’t necessarily think that this performance will help Richard be a long-term star after the show, but in terms of helping him win? Let’s just say that it does tell the story in the right way.

