America’s Got Talent: Reid Wilson sings ‘Dance with Somebody’

Tonight on America’s Got Talent the stakes were undeniably high, and for a pretty obvious reason, all things considered. Did Reid Wilson deliver?

Well, we’ll start off here by saying that people singing Whitney Houston is often a target of great personal frustration. After all, we’ve heard her songbook on this show about a thousand times and we’re often not sure that there is anything new that can be done with it. That’s especially true for songs like “I Have Nothing,” which has been one of the most overplayed songs out there.

Luckily, Reid delivered a stellar version of “I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me)” that was almost pitch-perfect. This was by far the best vocal of the night when it comes to consistency and hitting all of the right notes at the right time. You could sense from the beginning of Reid’s performance how excited they were to hear him do this song and honestly, we think he’s almost a slam-dunk for the finale at this point. He doesn’t feel like your typical kid singer when it comes to how he carries himself. He also seems to be thinking a lot about the sort of artist he wants to present himself as to the world, which is rare for someone his age.

Could Reid actually win the whole show? Well, let’s just say that singers are not as much of a sure thing as they once were here, but we do tend to think that they have an inside track a lot of the time. We’ll just have to wait and see if that really happens here or not, since the end of the season will depend a lot on 1) whether or not Reid makes it there and 2) whatever it is that he chooses to actually perform.

