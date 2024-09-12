America’s Got Talent: Alex Sampson sings ‘Wallflower’

Tonight Alex Sampson opted to perform another original song on America’s Got Talent in “Wallflower” — did he win over the audiences?

The first thing that we should really say about Alex as a performer is quite simple: He is incredible smart with what he does. The title of his song was memorable, and he also came out on stage in a sleeveless shirt with a flower front and center. He really is working to create the proper image in order to become a proper superstar, and he is going for that heart-throb angle to the best of his ability.

Alex’s strength is easily stage presence and connecting with the audience. We’re not going to say that his voice is perfect, especially since his pitch was all over the place in the first half of the song. Will that matter? We’re not sure. This is a guy who has a clear connection to his audience, and also knows the sort of music that is smart to deliver to them.

Because of everything that we’ve mapped out here, we do think that there is a solid chance that Alex does end up becoming one of the six performers who ends up moving on to the next round — and if that happens, he will at least be a darkhorse candidate to win! After all, remember that there’s a chance that a lot of people end up splitting the vote and by virtue of that, he may be able to slip through the cracks with just a solid block of voters behind him.

Above all else, we can easily say one thing about Alex through the rounds of the show we have seen so far: This is a guy who clearly has a specific sound in mind for his album.

