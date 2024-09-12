America’s Got Talent: Pranysqa Mishra sings ‘High Hopes’

Tonight the America’s Got Talent semifinals kicked off and with that, Pranysqa Mishra opened the show. What did she bring to the table?

Well, this was a pretty interesting choice for Mishra in that she did another slower ballad, but also one that was actually a remix of a faster song. Think “High Hopes” by Panic! at the Disco. It actually took us a little while to understand exactly what this song was, let alone what this arrangement was.

As for Mishra’s vocals, we know that she has arguably the best voice of the entire season. She did start a little soft and maybe a tad flat when it comes to her intonation. However, she got progressively stronger as the performance went on and by the end, she was absolutely killer — and that is what people are going to remember.

So what are the chances she moves forward to the finale? Well, we do tend to think that she’s got a reasonably good shot and yet, there are also some other issues that she could be forced to confront. This is, after all, the first performance of the night and there is a chance that casual viewers forget about her by the end. There is also the possibility that not enough of the overall fanbase is watching for her to make the imprint here that she probably needs. There have been a lot of young singers with huge voices on the series over the years — is she going to stand out?

For the time being, let’s just say that we are cautiously optimistic about whatever the future holds for Mishra, regardless of whether she sticks around on this show or not. Absolutely she is going to have some other opportunities moving forward beyond the show.

