America’s Got Talent results: Who advanced, live show #4?

Who advanced from this week’s America’s Got Talent to the semifinals? We had another crazy show last night, albeit a polarizing one. On paper, you can argue that there were not even that many really strong acts! Sebastian & Sonia are safe already from the Golden Buzzer, but what about everyone else?

Well, for us we would argue that Erica Rhodes and Pranysqa Mishra were for sure moving forward, but beyond that is where things get a little bit interesting. Would America choose a quick-change artist or another singer to move forward? There is a lot of interesting stuff to sift through here.

We will admit that above all else here, our preference is variety — while we’d be happy if one singer goes through, we’d like to see them joined by some other talents as well.

The Top Five – A pleasant surprise here is seeing Illya & Anastasia Strakhov move to the next part, and then of course they were joined by Pranysqa. Then, we had a battle of the magicians, which led to Solange Kardinaly managing to move forward. Erica became a part of the top 5 soon after. Brent Street became the final act to get into this spot.

The Top Three – Pranysqa is the first person who was declared safe for the next round, which makes sense given that she was easily the best singer of the night yesterday and she still has more potential than almost anyone. From here, Solange also got some great news! Quick-change artists are popular on this show for good reason, as they are visual and easy to watch and enjoy.

