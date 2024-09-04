America’s Got Talent: Pranysqa Mishra sings ‘Wrecking Ball’

Pranysqa Mishra had the challenge of closing tonight’s America’s Got Talent episode, and also trying to match her audition.

Mishra is easily one of those people we consider to be “prodigy singers,” someone who starts performing at a really young age and tries to tackle one big song after the next. We have seen people in this archetype before, but what does make her special is the enthusiasm and zeal she brings to the stage. We’ve seen other young singers with huge voices before, but it never wants to feel like you are just watching someone on a talent-show stage. That wasn’t the vibe that was present during the first audition in the slightest.

The smart thing about the performance tonight was that it wasn’t the same sort of Whitney Houston – Mariah Carey ballad that we tend to expect from singers in this archetype a lot of the time. She chose instead to take on Miley Cyrus’ “Wrecking Ball.” We’re bummed out that it wasn’t the full song, mostly because it was so good. She showed vulnerability, worked the stage, and showed enthusiasm here while staying true to the spirit of the song and what she was singing.

If there is one thing that we would say needed some work, it was the backing track was not always clear and it didn’t really give Jenn all that much of a support net from start to finish. We would’ve loved something to ground her voice here and there, or even something a little closer to the original.

In the end, though, there is no questioning that Pranysqa was the best singer of the night, bar none — and she’s also pretty likely to move on to the next round.

Related – Be sure to get some other updates on America’s Got Talent, including what else we saw tonight and the big Golden Buzzer

Do you think that Pranysqa Mishra will move forward to the next round on America’s Got Talent?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some other updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







