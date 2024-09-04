America’s Got Talent: Sebastián and Sonia get Golden Buzzer

We waited a long time to see a great act on America’s Got Talent tonight. Luckily, Sebastián and Sonia brought that and then some!

Now, we understand that it would be easy to say that it was mostly Sebastian due to Sonia’s injury keeping her from being able to take part in her typical way. However, remember that everything behind the scenes here is a partnership and they have done everything within their power to make certain that they are more than ready for this moment.

This performance was outstanding, daring, and fast-paced. Basically, everything that we wanted on this show and then some. Acrobatics is a tough thing to pull off due to the choreography and also the danger. Sonia’s injury is further proof that anything can happen. The hope is that if they advance far enough, the two are going to be able to perform together — and obviously, we would love to see that happen!

Given how weak a lot of the show was tonight in general, we hoped that this performance would at the very least be some sort of precursor to some other good things to come with a few memorable acts still left to go on the night.

Kudos to Simon Cowell

We do recognize how a lot of the time, it is easy to sit back and say that he only favors singers and doesn’t give a lot of credit to other people. Yet, we’ve seen him support a lot of non-vocalists the past few years and we think he realizes that with the right staging, this is the sort of act that could actually do really well in Las Vegas. There is enough proof of that based on what we have seen there over the years.

