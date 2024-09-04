America’s Got Talent: Oscar Stembridge performs original song

Tonight on America’s Got Talent, we had a chance to see Oscar Stembridge deliver another original song. Was it as good as what we saw in the auditions?

Well, we do think that it is always a challenge to come on this show and do some original music, especially since audiences are not going to be that familiar with you. He’s also really young and still has a lot of room to grow as an artist, but that will come in time.

We do think that the judges were a little bit harsh on his song choice, but we expected that from Howie, who is often mor harsh on original songs than most. We’re not going to sit here and say that this was the most memorable one we’ve ever heard, but he really knows his voice well.

For now, we put his odds of advancing as somewhat up in the air. The good news is that he looks like a star and clearly, Simon Cowell loves him. However, the bad news is that his song tonight was more about the lyrics than the melody. That often does not bode well on a show like this, especially given that there’s not a lot of time for people to listen to what you are singing about.

We do hope that Oscar, no matter what, takes Simon up on his effort to work with him. It does feel like this could be a really smart relationship given that singer-songwriters are still extremely popular and there is an opening for a guy like this in the market, especially for younger fans. We’ll see what happens with the results tomorrow, but we tend to think that he stands at least a slight chance.

