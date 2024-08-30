America’s Got Talent lineup: Stephanie Rainey, more in live show 4

Next week on NBC the fourth America’s Got Talent live show is going to arrive — do you want to learn more about the performers now?

Well, we do think that this is one of those episodes where there is a lot of great talent across the board, whether it be fantastic singers, magic acts, and even a talented comedian. There are a could of singers who have a really good chance of moving out of this group, but we honestly think a wide array of acts may be able to make it out of this.

Without further ado now, let’s get to sharing the lineup…

L6 – A singing group who really kicked it up another level when they started to sing acapella.

Sebastian & Sonia – This is a show that has featured a lot of successful acrobatic duo acts, and we see no reason to think that this is about to change here.

Solange Kardinaly – A fantastic quick-change artist. She’s up there with Lea Kyle as the best the show has had.

Brent Street – Howie Mandel gave them a Golden previously for their incredible skills. Can they take it up a notch now?

Oscar Stembridge – He had a great audition to the original song “What If,” but does he have to raise his game now?

Erica Rhodes – We just had one standup comedian go on to the next round in Learnmore, but who said there had to be just one?

Illya and Anastasiia Strakhov – The circus-performer duo emphasized hand-balancing in the audition. (Fun fact: They tried out previously in season 16, but it was never shown.)

Jonathan Burns – He’s an incredibly silly magician, and really, this is one of those acts that is either going to be really good or downright awful.

Stephanie Rainey – Remember her audition to “Please Don’t Go”? It was so simply and yet, such a beautiful and moving performance.

Pranysqa Mishra – Another Golden Buzzer act, and an absolutely incredible voice for someone who is still extremely young.

Tonikaku – The entire act in the auditions was pretending like he didn’t have any clothes on — and yea, that was it.

