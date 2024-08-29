America’s Got Talent live show #3 results: Who advanced?

Who advanced from the third America’s Got Talent live show of the season? Once again, we looked at an unpredictable field last night.

Now that we’ve said that, you could argue that the acts advancing this time around could be a bit more singer-focused than some of what we’ve seen so far this season. Remember here that Dee Dee Simon got the Golden Buzzer last night, and you can make an argument that Reid Wilson is as close to a lock to advance as just about any that you are going to find.

Now, The Reklaws have a big fan base, Sabrina was fantastic, and it’s possible that Kelsey Jane just gets a ton of votes from the vantage point of relatability. America can be unpredictable sometimes, so we will have to wait and see what happens here.

The top five – The night started with good news for Kelsey, which means that America is not just picking singers tonight. From there, Maya Neelakantan advanced over the new version of Menudo. Then, Journeyy ended up advancing over Sabrina.

Following a break, Learnmore Jonasi was confirmed as the next person to move forward over Jelly Boy the Clown. Then, it was Reid who finished it off.

Who made it to the next round?

Reid was the first one who was able to advance! From there, Kelsey got the good news. This brought us down to the final three people — and Learnmore ended up being the one who moved on! Was this the right choice? It is probably polarizing, but yes. We do need comedians on this show and while Journeyy in particular was incredibly talented, we really did not need three singers from last night’s show moving forward. It’s always nice to have as many different acts as possible moving forward.

Who were you rooting for to advance on America’s Got Talent tonight?

