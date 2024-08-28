America’s Got Talent: Reid Wilson sings ‘Almost Is Never Enough’

Reid Wilson had a chance to perform near the end of tonight’s America’s Got Talent performance show, and of course expectations were high. How could they not?

After all, think back for a moment to what we saw from his first audition! This is a pretty unassuming kid who has a big voice and an ability to take on some risky and interesting songs. Take, for example, his performance here of “Almost is Never Enough” by Ariana Grande. This is not a song that we were honestly altogether familiar with and because of that, it felt almost brand new. He put a lot of passion into it and beyond just that, the judges and/or the audience all ended up loving it.

If there is one thing that you can say Reid is up against here, it is the fact that there were a lot of singers on the air tonight and by virtue of that, it could up the competition for him. We do think that he is benefiting heavily from the fact that he got to perform late during the episode, and he should also be a hit with some younger fans.

What is also really interesting about him personally is that it feels like his career could go in all sorts of different directions. You can argue that he will have an opportunity after the show to make a living doing pop ballads; or, it feels like he could have a stage career, as well. He’s got a natural versatility about him!

However, Reid did not have any chance of getting a Golden Buzzer tonight, mostly due to the fact that we had already seen that handed over by Heidi Klum earlier on in the night. Luckily, we still think that he did a good enough job to make a lasting impression.

