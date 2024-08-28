America’s Got Talent: Dee Dee Simon gets Golden Buzzer

We knew entering the America’s Got Talent episode tonight that there would be a Golden Buzzer — so did Dee Dee Simon get it?

Well, this is not one of those situations that was altogether hard to predict. We knew that Heidi Klum had the Buzzer tonight, and we got a pretty clear sense of how she was vibing to her performance of “Lose Control” over the course of it. She’s a magnificent singer and beyond just that, she’s got a great presence and personality. She feels like a legitimate professional and she’s someone who has worked really hard to get here.

Honestly, it is performers like Dee Dee who we want to see get these Buzzers perhaps more than anyone, largely because she understands what it takes to be a star. She’s fought hard for it and she’s going to keep fighting for it.

Do we think this was a great choice for the Buzzer? Absolutely, even if we do still have questions aplenty about whether or not the twist is working during the live shows. Sometimes, it feels like the audience has a lot of influence over it — also, the crowd was so loud before Heidi pressed it here that we honestly didn’t hear a significant chunk of what she said prior to pressing it. This is probably something that will need to be ironed out at some point further on down the road, if they bring it back.

For now, we can at least celebrate the fact that Dee Dee is moving on to the semifinals; we’ll just have to wait and see what happens with everyone else tomorrow night when we get to the results.

Do you think that Dee Dee Simon was the right choice for this America’s Got Talent Golden Buzzer performance?

If not her, who would you have given it to instead?

