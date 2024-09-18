9-1-1: Lone Star season 5 premiere: How is Grace written off?

Entering the 9-1-1: Lone Star season 5 premiere on Fox next week, there is obvious one unfortunate headline front and center. Sierra McClain will not be a part of the upcoming season, which is an enormous bummer given that Grace was such an enormous part of the show for a really long time.

Is she still going to be referenced in some way? Well, here’s the good news: It does appear that way! If you head over to Entertainment Weekly now, you can see a new preview for the upcoming season that allows you an opportunity to see how the series is writing her off for the time being — it appears (per Judd) that Grace is off “doing the Lord’s work.”

Does this mean that Grace (who is a woman of faith) is off doing missionary work? It feels for now that this is a reasonable theory to have, though of course it would be nice to have a little bit more verification on that, no? For now, let’s just say that the producers are clearly keeping the door open in the event that there is a revival down the road, and if McClain is open to reprising her role.

With Grace gone, we know that Wyatt is going to be coming on board the call center and will have a pretty significant role in the story ahead. In general, the first few episodes are going to be especially dramatic and intense in the way that you would anticipate from this series. Just remember that a train derailment is going to be the central crisis and from the looks of things, the powers-that-be are going to utilize a similar sort of structure to resolving it that they have the past few seasons.

Related – Get some other updates on 9-1-1: Lone Star now, including a few more details about what’s ahead!

Are you still sad that Grace is not a part of 9-1-1: Lone Star season 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







