NCIS season 22: New photo released for Katrina Law, cast

Leading up to the start of NCIS season 22, the folks at CBS are clearly starting to let all sorts of good stuff come out! Yesterday, we had an official trailer; today, meanwhile, a first glimpse at a new cast photo has surfaced.

If you head over to the Instagram Stories for Katrina Law (Jessica Knight) today, you can get a good sense of what we are talking about here. It is worth noting that today is the first time all summer Law has discussed or shared any evidence of her return to the show, but that is probably due to network / producer mandates. For a while, it felt like everyone was really intent on keeping it a secret as to whether or not Knight would be back. She did, after all, take a job in San Diego at the end of last season!

Now, this is where we remind you that there is a six-month time jump at the start of the new season, so she will have been away from the DC Field Office for some time when the story picks up. Could that be enough time for her to have some regrets? We can’t imagine her being away from the core NCIS team for a long time, especially since it would be harder to include her in some of the stories.

We will say that for the time in which Law’s return was a secret, she did an awfully good job of hiding it! We even wondered if the highlights in her hair were evidence that she had yet to return to set; however, it just so turns out that Knight is sporting a slightly different look this season than what she did in season 21. You can see further proof of that in the aforementioned photo.

As great as it is to start to have all of these season 22 goodies, here is your unfortunate reminder that NCIS will not be back until we get around to Monday, October 14.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

