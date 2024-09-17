Monster season 3: Charlie Hunnam cast as Ed Gein

Even though The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story has yet to arrive on Netflix, we now know the focus of Monster season 3. Not only that, but a notable star has been cast in the title role.

Late Monday, it was confirmed that Sons of Anarchy alum Charlie Hunnam is set to play Ed Gein in the latest chapter of the anthology series from Ryan Murphy. While the super-producer may be at Disney / FX now under an overall deal, his projects at the aforementioned streaming service will continue there.

As many horror fans are aware, Gein (dubbed the Butcher of Plainfield among other names) inspired a number of characters across the genre’s history, whether it be Norman Bates or Leatherface. He is one of the most infamous figures of the past century and a half and while many stories have been based on him, his individual story has not been adapted to great lengths before. This is a little bit different than the Menendez story, which feels like it has been told on a number of occasions with great regularity.

What we know about Hunnam in particular is that he is more than willing to sink his teeth into difficult material, and we absolutely think that this will be the case here. Announcing his casting this week also ensures that there is not going to be some sort of terribly-long wait between the second and third seasons of the anthology, even if no further castings have been revealed as of this time. Personally, we tend to think that the Gein chapter will be available at some point in 2026, but there will be plenty of time to figure that out.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

