Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story gets Netflix premiere date

After a long wait, today Netflix announced a premiere date for the next chapter of the Monster anthology series. This time around, it is Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story. What are we looking at here?

Well, first and foremost we should note that the series is actually arriving earlier than expected on Thursday, September 19. It is clear from the title alone who the primary focus is going to be. There have been other adaptations before on these murders, so the simplest question we have right now is rather self: What will make this particular version stand out? Also, how deep is the series going to get into the complicated and emotional depths of the people involved.

Here is how Netflix is officially describing this particular story:

Following the massive success of DAHMER, Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan’s true-crime anthology series returns with Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, chronicling the case of the real-life brothers who were convicted in 1996 for the murders of their parents, José and Mary Louise “Kitty” Menendez.

While the prosecution argued they were seeking to inherit their family fortune, the brothers claimed – and remain adamant to this day, as they serve life sentences without the possibility of parole – that their actions stemmed out of fear from a lifetime of physical, emotional, and sexual abuse at the hands of their parents.

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story dives into the historic case that took the world by storm, paved the way for audiences’ modern-day fascination with true crime, and in return asks those audiences: Who are the real monsters?

We know that the Dahmer series was certainly polarizing, and we do not imagine that much will be different here. Murphy has never avoided controversy throughout much of his career, and the same goes for diving into difficult subjects.

You can watch the full date-announcement teaser over here.

