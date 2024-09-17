Law & Order: SVU season 26 premiere spoilers: New details!

We recognize that we are going to be waiting until Thursday, October 3 to see the Law & Order: SVU season 26 premiere. With that being said, we’re still happy to share some newly-released details now!

For those who have not heard, the title for the upcoming premiere is “Fractured,” and this is going to be one of the more challenging cases that we’ve seen Olivia Benson take on. After all, at the center of this one is a case that may be reliant on a hidden camera for evidence — does that mean that nobody is talking? This is at least one way to look at it. Mariska Hargitay’s character could be pushed to the limit for answers, and that is without even mentioning what is going on here for Carisi.

To get a few more details all about what’s next, go ahead and check out the full Law & Order: SVU premiere synopsis below per TVLine:

“Fractured” — The SVU investigates a brutal attack on a group of law students. Benson hopes the discovery of a hidden camera will crack the case open. Carisi’s best chance at conviction is catching the defendant in a lie.

Based on much of what we’ve heard about the upcoming season in general terms, it feels like a lot of the story is going to be shaped this season around what viewers have loved for so many years — powerful cases and brilliant performances. SVU is not going to try and reinvent the wheel, and nor do they need to. It is pretty clear that there is a reason why the series has been on the air for so long, and there is not a need to veer off in some other direction now.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

