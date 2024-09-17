America’s Got Talent season 19 finale features Simone Biles, more

Next week, NBC is going to broadcast the full America’s Got Talent season 19 finale event, which is where the results will be revealed and the winner crowned. There is a lot of big stuff planned for the night, and that of course includes a wide array of different performances.

So, who is set to hit the famous stage on that particular evening? Think in terms of a iconic band, a coach from The Voice, a standup comic, and also the most decorated Olympic gymnast of all time in Simone Biles.

To learn more, just take a look at the latest press release below:

The season 19 finale on Sept. 24 will feature incredible star-studded performances alongside the top 10 finalists, including guest performances from 11-time Olympic medalist Simone Biles & the Gold Over America Tour, award-winning, multi-platinum entertainer Michael Bublé, legendary guitarist Neal Schon and members of Journey, world-renowned DJ and producer Steve Aoki, acclaimed stand-up comedian Gabriel Iglesias, the electrifying cast of MAGIC MIKE LIVE Las Vegas, singer-songwriter Andra Day, AGT fan favorite Detroit Youth Choir, and more.

Of course, this is going to be a lengthy two-hour episode, so do not go into it expecting that you are going to get a lot of results right away. The only thing that we feel confident we can say right now is simply this: If we don’t get Richard Goodall performing with some members of Journey, what are we doing here? Isn’t that a waste of time?

It is also somewhat strange to say, given that athletes are not necessarily entertainers, but is Biles the headliner of the entire results show? We certainly think that she is right now given that she’s arguably one of the most famous people in the world at her craft and is coming off of one of the most inspirational comebacks of all time.

