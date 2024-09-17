Frasier season 2 premiere: Kelsey Grammer, cast set the stage

With the Frasier season 2 premiere to Paramount+ in just a couple of days, do you want to hear even more from the cast?

If so, let’s just say this: We are more than happy to have you covered! If you head over to the link here, you can see a video where Kelsey Grammer and many other actors all do their part to set you up for the next chapter of the show. Within this, you do get a good sense as to what everyone is the most excited for. Also, how the show is naturally evolving.

We’ve said this a number of times over the years, but with a lot of shows, what they sometimes need the most is an opportunity to grow and develop. This is something that is even true for a revival. While Frasier Crane may be familiar to viewers, he’s not necessarily the same guy that he was. Also, he is surrounded by a totally different group of people and that is something else that you have to consider for at least the time being. These are things the producers have to account for.

This video is another indicator that moving forward, the goal for the series very-much is going to be trying to find a way to ensure that we have a celebration of the character’s legacy. There are going to be a number of returning cast members this season; heck, at one point you are even going to see Frasier revisit his old stomping grounds. This entire season is going to be a way to have a really good time commemorating what happened in the past, while also hopefully still setting the stage for the future.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Frasier right now, including some other details all about what is next and a Patricia Heaton role

What do you most want to see moving into the Frasier season 2 premiere over at Paramount+?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there are a lot of other updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







