Frasier season 2 spoilers: More on Patricia Heaton role

As you prepare to see Frasier season 2 premiere on September 19, there is going to be a new love interest enter the fold. Everybody Loves Raymond alum Patricia Heaton is joining the show as Holly, a bartender who comes from a blue-collar, sports-heavy background. She has a history of working alongside Kelsey Grammer thanks to Back to You, and it seems as though she and Frasier Crane are going to have some chemistry together.

So what is this potential relationship going to look like? That remains to be seen, but it does 100% look like there is potential for some great stuff ahead.

Speaking to TVLine in a new interview, executive producer Chris Harris notes that for Frasier, “the idea of him finding himself attracted to someone that he normally wouldn’t think of himself as pairing well with felt like a really interesting thing for us to explore.” On paper, this does feel like it has the potential to be a really fun storyline, one that will send some of these stories in some exciting new directions. It also feels like it is the sort of story that will challenge Frasier to see something outside of himself for a change. His stubbornness and/or limited worldview is a part of what makes him interesting but also, what makes him have so many problems in his personal life.

We do know that this show in general is working to lean its way into a pretty specific and super-nostalgic audience. With Heaton on board, the producers are clearly trying to appeal to these people perhaps more than ever and honestly, we can’t blame them for that in the slightest. We’ll see what other surprises end up coming over the course of time.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Frasier season 2 right now, including what else is coming

What do you most want to see throughout Frasier season 2 over at Paramount+?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there are a lot of other updates on the way here.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







