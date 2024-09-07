Frasier season 2 premiere spoilers: Freddy’s revelations

We are less than two weeks away now from the arrival of Frasier season 2 over at Paramount+ — what can we say about it now?

Well, first and foremost, there will be more nostalgia this time around than ever and yet, some of it may come about in unexpected ways. While you will see familiar faces from the original show, you are also going to see characters start to inhabit more and more people from the past. Take, for example, Frasier’s own son in Freddy, who could at times incorporate elements of Niles, Martin, and even Kelsey Grammer’s character all at once. As you would imagine, that is going to make some of these interactions all the more complicated.

Speaking in a new interview with TVLine, executive producer Chris Harris had the following to say about the character’s part in the story:

“Frasier’s the real meddler, but every once in a while, you’re going to see that come out in Freddy… Freddy likes to think of himself as laid-back and very different from Frasier’s heart-on-his-sleeve persona. But actually, Freddy has a lot of his father in him, too, whether he likes it or not. Mostly he doesn’t.”

Odds are, this “meddling” will help to make the story all the more fun, and some of it from Freddy may just come down to comfort. His dad has been around now for a longer period of time and because of that, there are more opportunities for him to exchange barbs with him.

Season 2 could end up being the real make-it-or-break-it year for Frasier in its new form at Paramount+, mostly because the general expectation for many comedies is that they improve in season 2 after they find their footing. Here, it is of course all the more challenging just because the original was so beloved.

