Frasier season 2 trailer teases a KACL return

With the Frasier season 2 premiere coming to Paramount+ on Thursday, September 19, the folks at the streaming service have delivered new reasons to be excited — all thanks to a new trailer!

We certainly imagined that the newest video look at the season would be stuffed full of content, and that has proven to be 100% the case. You see in said trailer (watch here) a number of zany antics, a handful of animals, and some familiar faces from the original Frasier series. Also, at one point Crane is going to return to his familiar KACL stomping grounds, just in case you wanted a little bit more nostalgia.

In a lot of ways, we tend to think that this season is going to be extremely important when it comes to determining whether or not this new version of the show can find its own voice. First seasons of comedies are often inconsistent, mostly because you are still trying to figure out what the tone of the show should be. Sure, this one has an advantage since you’ve got an established character who has been around for decades, but you have also moved him to a different spot and surrounded him with new faces. This is not an instance where everything is exactly as it was left a substantial period of time ago. There are a lot of changes.

Now, this is the opportunity to try to nail the humor and, hopefully, get some new fans who were not necessarily watching the previous iteration of the show. We do not believe that a comedy like this can exist solely for the sake of reminding viewers of the past. It has to bring something more to the table at the same time.

