Frasier season 2 spoilers: Bulldog and Gil returning

For the upcoming season 2 of Frasier, it is becoming increasingly clear what the producers are wanting to rely on: Nostalgia. Peri Gilpin is going to be back as Roz, and we’ve already heard that Kelsey Grammer’s daughter Greer will turn up as her daughter.

Now, two other familiar faces in Bob “Bulldog” Briscoe and Gil Chesteron are coming back. According to a report from TVLine, Dan Butler and Edward Hibbert are going to be reprising their respective roles over the course of the next batch of episodes. This seems to be a proper KACL reunion on the series, though it does remain to be seen how these characters are going to appear.

In a statement per the aforementioned website, here is what Kelsey Grammer had to say:

“Dan Butler and Edward Hibbert have made an indelible contribution to television … I am overjoyed to welcome them back to Frasier and for the opportunity to work together once again.”

Ultimately, a lot of the first season of the Paramount+ revival was spent allowing Frasier Crane to return to Boston and establish a new world for himself, one where his son was front and center. There was likely more of a resistance in the first season to bringing a lot of former cast members to the table, largely due to the fact that it needed to establish its own tone. Otherwise, you just have a carbon copy of a show that has already aired.

While there are a lot of familiar faces coming back here, there is also something else to consider: There are still some that may never turn up. It would be a surprise, after all, if David Hyde Pierce is ever to make an appearance.

When will the second season premiere?

Well, nothing has been decided for the time being, but our general sentiment is that the new Frasier will return at some point later this year.

