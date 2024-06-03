Frasier season 2 spoilers: Greer Grammer to play Roz’s daughter

As you prepare to see Frasier season 2 premiere on Paramount+, here is a bit of quirky casting to get some people excited.

According to a report from TVLine, you are going to see Greer Grammer, the real-life daughter of Kelsey Grammer, appear on the show coming up as Roz’s daughter. We knew previously that Peri Gilpin was going to be back in some form as the character from the original show, and this is only adding to the excitement further.

For those unaware, Greer’s casting here is hardly some move coming out of nowhere, or just because she is the daughter of the star / executive producer. She’s had an established career for well over a decade, including the likes of Awkward. and also The Middle for multiple episodes. She’s got some experience in comedy that will allow her to produce a handful of funny moments here, as well.

In general, mostly of the finer details regarding this season of Frasier remain to be seen, but we do think we’re looking at a show that will try its best to evolve the story that we saw in season 1, while also playing a little bit more into nostalgia. Because the streaming version of the show is a little bit more established, it does open the door to play around a little bit more in the past.

Does this mean that we’re about to be seeing David Hyde Pierce come around the show? Hardly, but it is still a little bit of something more to be excited about and for now, we just have to take whatever announcement that we can. They are, in their own ways, building blocks towards what could be a fun season that hopefully brings things to another level versus the first go-around.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Frasier right now, including when season 2 will premiere

What do you most want to see moving into Frasier season 2?

Are you excited about this sort of meta-casting? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are other updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







