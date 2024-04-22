Frasier season 2 premiere date: April 2024 update

With us now closing in on the end of April 2024, is there anything more that can be said about a Frasier season 2 at Paramount+?

We recognize, first and foremost, that there is a chance that you have not heard too much about the show as of yet. A renewal was confirmed, after all, but there’s been almost nothing else revealed. When is that going to change?

Alas, probably knot for a little while. We’ve yet to hear much in the way of casting updates for the Kelsey Grammer series, let alone filming dates. Personally, our feeling right now is that Paramount is not looking to change all that much from what we saw with season 1. With that, the show will likely return in the fall and get something similar when it comes to episode count. Because of the way in which Frasier is shot and put together, we do not believe that it was impacted as much by the industry strikes of last year as some other shows. (We also do think it benefits heavily from the time in which it actually premiered the first season.)

If anything changes insofar as our expectations go for season 2, we’ll absolutely have an update. Just know that for now, we’re not anticipating that there is going to be some sort of massive shake-up in terms of how these episodes are delivered to us. The weekly rollout just makes way too much sense for a show like this, so we certainly do not think that this is going to change at all.

Would it be great to see an alumni or two from the original show on the second season? Sure, but at the same time it doesn’t feel like something that we should necessarily expect. The writers have to make you care about the current people in Frasier Crane’s life. Otherwise, the show simply is not going to work.

What do you most want to see moving into a Frasier season 2 over at Paramount+?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back — there are a lot of other great updates on the way.

