Chicago Med season 10 premiere spoilers: ‘Sink or Swim’ details

For those who are not aware, the Chicago Med season 10 premiere is poised to arrive on NBC a week from Wednesday. Want to learn more about it now?

Well, the network is finally starting to lift the veil on this episode, which we do think is going to contain a handful of pretty interesting moments across the board. For starters, this episode is going to be an opportunity to get to know some new faces at the hospital. Beyond just that, there is also (of course) going to be a crisis that requires a great deal of attention.

To get a few more details right now all about what you can expect to see, be sure to check out the full Chicago Med season 10 premiere synopsis below per TVLine:

“Sink or Swim” — When a commuter ship capsizes, the ED finds itself under water as they struggle to treat the influx of new patients and deal with bold new employees taking charge.

This is going to be a pretty unique way to get to know a lot of these characters, as it is going to happen within one of the most chaotic situations imaginable. This is a chance for the show to demonstrate what makes them stand out, but also give some updates on what’s happening with some other characters, as well! After all, remember that the end of this past season presented a pretty significant twist when it comes to the story of Hannah and Ripley — where do things stand with the two of them now?

Obviously, we don’t expect to get to know everything about these new characters right away, as some of this will likely take some time. Still, this is going to be an episode of TV that serves as a solid foundation to what is going to be a longer season than what we had last time.

