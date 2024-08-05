Chicago Med season 10: Meet Dr. Caitlin Lenox, Dr. John Frost

We had assumed that Chicago Med season 10 was going to add at least one series regular into the mix, but two? Consider us lucky!

With that in mind, let’s go ahead and share some of the good news right now! According to a report from Deadline, there are two new people who are going to be series regulars following the departure of Dominic Rains earlier this summer.

Sarah Ramos – The Parenthood actress here is going to play Dr. Caitlin Lenox, an ED Attending who is going to have a lot of ambition at Gaffney Medical. Per the aforementioned site, she will work to get it “into shape.”

Darren Barnet – Meanwhile, the Road House actor will be Dr. John Frost, a pediatric resident “who is harboring a secret.” Is that a good mystery that will play out over time? That’s something to wonder about, at least for the time being.

Given that filming for Chicago Med is poised to be kicking off in the rather immediate future, it is our hope that we will see these two characters in the relatively early going of the season. It is our hope that they get mixed up almost right away. We do think that the show is going to be working to create a premiere that feels both familiar and also new. Given the change behind the scenes at showrunner, this seems to be as good a time as any to make some sort of reasonably fundamental shift to things.

Now, let’s just cross our fingers and hope that everything lives up to our expectations when we see the drama back in late September — alongside the rest of the One Chicago lineup. We should have some sort of further previews for what is coming close to the end of the month.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Chicago Med right now, including other details on production now!

What are you the most excited to see moving into Chicago Med season 10 on NBC?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are some other updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







