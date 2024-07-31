Chicago Med season 10 filming begins; the mystery remains

For everyone eager to get back to the world of Chicago Med, there is absolutely some great news to share today!

In a new post on her Instagram Stories, cast member Jessy Schram (Hannah Asher) confirmed that today is Day 1 of the long-running medical drama. Over the next several months there is a great deal of work that will be done and hopefully, there will be a ton of news that surfaces long before the show returns in late September.

So why does Chicago Med start filming a little later than its counterparts in the franchise? It is a legitimately good question, and the only answer we can offer for now is that it is tied to Chicago Fire and Chicago PD having slightly more challenging productions. Remember that those two shows have to do a lot more location work, whereas for the medical drama the vast majority of it is set within a hospital. We’ve been to the set in the past, and it can often feel like a stage play with how much it is focused on a fairly small space.

Now that we know that production is underway, let’s hope that there is also an answer to another big question: Who is replacing Dr. Marcel? Is someone replacing him? Dominic Rains is not returning as a series regular, and that does tend to suggest that we will see another doctor step into the picture. Sure, you still have Asher, Archer, Ripley, and Charles, but isn’t there a benefit to getting another physician in there, especially for the OR? We tend to think so, and we’re crossing our fingers for another announcement there before too long.

For the time being, our general assumption is that the series will be working to deliver more of what we love, especially when it comes to drama.

