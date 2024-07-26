Chicago Med season 10 spoilers: Star talks cliffhanger aftermath

Without a doubt, there are a few things to wonder about entering the Chicago Med season 10 premiere a little later this fall. Where do we start?

Well, from our personal vantage point, one of the things that we are the most curious about pertains to how Asher and Ripley can move forward after what transpired in the season 9 finale. Did Luke Mitchell’s character actually assault Liliana’s brother? There are a lot of questions that have to be asked now about his true nature and of course, the producers want you to be wondering about all of this. Even if the long-running medical drama will have a new showrunner in season 10, this is not something that the story will steer clear of. Instead, they can dive head-first into trying to understand all of it further.

Speaking via TV Insider on the subject of where things lie with her character in the premiere, here is what Jessy Schram had to say:

“She’s very unsettled, very confused … [Early on] we will answer a lot of the questions [raised by that cliffhanger]. I think we’ll be coming [back] a month after that happened. … There will still be more confusion, but we’ll see how it affects them, how much she’ll get to know from it, how much he’s going to hide, and how that affects the emergency department in general.”

Of course, we do think that this is the sort of incident that will not lend itself to clear answers right away and instead, the writers will take a little bit of time to unspool things. Honestly, we don’t mind this at all! The more that we have a chance to explore a lot of this, ultimately the better off the show could be at the end of the day — we need some deep, emotional arcs to make us care about these characters. Also, it benefits us quite a bit as a viewer to really chew into all of this more.

