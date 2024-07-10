Chicago Med season 10 premiere date at NBC, early expectations

This week, NBC finally lifted the veil on a Chicago Med season 10 premiere date — and with that, also gave us a slightly better sense of what the road ahead could look like.

Let’s start off here with the date itself. Much like the other two One Chicago series, the plan is for the medical drama to come back on Wednesday, September 25. With this show in particular, it will be back in its normal 8:00 p.m. Eastern timeslot.

So what will the story ahead here look like? While there is not too much that has been officially reported as of yet, we do tend to think that there could be a new doctor scrubbing in after the departure of Dominic Rains. Meanwhile, there is also an opportunity to take on new cases that are unique and cutting-edge in hopes of trying to push the envelope further. Given that Chicago Med has lasted on NBC for a decade, we do think that there should be more of a willingness to take some risks! As for whether or not this actually happens, that remains a mystery. After all, a lot of Wolf Entertainment productions have a specific plan that they hold true to, often no matter what.

With the premiere date being announced when it was, we do think there’s a chance to really use the upcoming Paris Olympics in order to further promote not just this show, but also a number of other ones on the network’s calendar. This is an important vessel for them to show off previews and the like. For Chicago Med in particular we do think there could be a little bit of a wait to see some footage. Yet, shouldn’t there be something available to show off in a month?

