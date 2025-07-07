The Gilded Age season 3 episode 4 spoilers: Bertha vs. rumors

We know that this may not be too much of a surprise, but The Gilded Age season 3 episode 4 on HBO next week will be messy. In particular, plenty of mess when it comes to Bertha Russell. Not only is she having to do with problems when it comes to her family, but also now rumors in the press!

Basically, let’s just remember that this is the sort of thing that we are going to be seeing her freak out about. We know that Bertha cares immensely about what the public thinks about her, so we may be setting up something that is a recipe for disaster.

Below, you can check out the full The Gilded Age season 3 episode 4 synopsis with some other insight on what lies ahead:

Bertha deals with unwanted rumors in the press…and the sudden arrival of her sister Monica. After giving a talk in Newport, Peggy and her mother encounter the aloof Mrs. Kirkland. Meanwhile, a grieving Ada attempts a new way to communicate with Luke, and Borden learns more about Mrs. Bruce’s past.

Of course, the Bertha storyline could prove to be really fun, but it is also worth noting here that Ada is still going through it emotionally. We appreciate that the show is not rushing through her grief or anything that happened over the course of season 2 — and honestly, why would we want that? By the end of episode 4 we’ll be at the halfway mark of the season, and things should prove to be even more entertaining as we get into the home stretch. Some relationships could crumble, while at the same time some others could start to rise to the forefront.

