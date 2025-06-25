The Gilded Age season 4 hopes grow thanks to premiere ratings

At the time of this writing, there is still no official renewal for The Gilded Age season 4 over at HBO. With that being said, there is a lot of hope — especially after some of the new ratings have surfaced.

So, what can we say in total? It is not too difficult to map out, all things considered. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the first episode of the historical drama on Sunday ended up generating 2.7 million cross-platform viewers in the United States across its first three days. This is an improvement of over 20% from what we saw the first season, and that is enough to make us hopeful that a season 4 will be greenlit before season 3 even wraps up.

This show has been from the start a bit of an underdog story. Even if it hails from former Downton Abbey boss Julian Fellowes, it actually was in development at first at NBC before eventually shifting to HBO. Meanwhile, its first season aired on Monday nights before shifting to Sundays during the industry strikes of 2023. You can argue that now, it is one of its marquee shows with an audience that has grown more and more thanks to word of mouth. (We also tend to think that awards shows will continue to take note.)

One other thing that has helped the series is quite simple: The cast! You have so many great actors on board here, but also ones with elevated platforms elsewhere. Remember that Cynthia Nixon is a big part of And Just Like That. Meanwhile, Carrie Coon was in the cast for The White Lotus season 3, which premiered earlier this year and drew some rather fantastic numbers for HBO in its own right.

