The Gilded Age season 3 episode 2: Gladys’ next move

As we get prepared to see The Gilded Age season 3 episode 2 on HBO this weekend, is Gladys now the most interesting character around? Well, there will always be a debate there just because there are SO many interesting people who populate this world!

However, we do at least feel confident enough to note at this point that there are a number of people worthy of some discussion in this spot, and that Taissa Farmiga’s character has certainly moved up the ranks after her decision to run away from home. The last thing that she clearly wants is to be married off against her will, especially since Bertha really just wants her to be with someone to benefit her own social standing.

Speaking to TVLine, Farmiga notes what her character has done, but also what some of the aftereffects could be:

“It’s very satisfying to be with the character for three seasons and to see her grow and reach a moment of tangible progress … There’s a huge shift in Gladys. You feel it in her whole being, and it’s incredible to be able to portray that.”

On paper, it does feel like she is going to try to speak out for herself and her own wants at this point — which makes sense because in her mind, she has a more desirable match in Billy Clark. Of course, The Gilded Age is not necessarily a show where everyone gets what they want, and they are also plenty of unhappy relationships all across the board. This is why we are in a spot where things could move in a number of different directions, and it is all going to be juicy, dramatic, and so much more.

What do you think we are going to see when it comes to Gladys’ story on The Gilded Age?

