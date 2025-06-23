The Gilded Age season 3 episode 2 spoilers: Will Peggy survive?

As many of you are more than likely aware at this point, The Gilded Age season 3 episode 2 will be arriving to HBO next week. How the show follows the premiere will be interesting — there are perhaps more important characters than ever before! Unfortunately, some of them are going to experience some pretty severe struggles.

First and foremost, you have to look here in the direction of Peggy, who is not going to be in a good place for most of the episode. While we do remain hopeful that she is going to be okay, at the same time this is the sort of show that does remove people from the equation sometimes. The one thing that we can say with confidence here is that moving forward, we are going to be getting a chance to see more of her family, and there is a lot to be excited about with that in mind.

To get a few more details now on what is to come, check out the official The Gilded Age season 3 episode 2 synopsis below:

Concerned about Peggy’s worsening condition, Agnes and Ada welcome her parents and their physician, Dr. Kirkland, to 61st Street. Meanwhile, Oscar gets a professional favor from an old friend, Bertha makes her case for the Duke to a skeptical George, and Gladys suffers a heart-breaking disappointment.

For Gladys in particular, we are well-aware of the fact that she is going to be going through a great deal of strife this season. After all, she finds herself at the center of what Bertha wants for her, and it may be hard for her to separate that at times with what she wants for herself.

