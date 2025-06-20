The Gilded Age season 3: Series star on Bertha arc

After months and months of waiting, the season 3 premiere of The Gilded Age is coming to HBO on Sunday night. With that, we’re going to get updates on so many different characters, ones that are sure to draw a wide array of different reactions.

With all of that, we are of course still very-much aware of the fact that Bertha is almost always going to command a great deal of attention, and for good reason. Carrie Coon is one of the biggest stars and beyond just that, she had a huge storyline last season thanks to the opera. That was easily enough to make you sit back and wonder where else the writers can take this.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to see other TV reactions and reviews!

For now, what we know is that Bertha’s daughter Gladys is going to be essential to her arc. Why? It’s for a rather simple reason, as her mom is trying to marry her off to the Duke of Buckingham. The reason for doing this is pretty simple: Getting a better seat at the metaphorical table, something that matters greatly for this character. It is one of the reasons why the actress teased the story in the following way per The Hollywood Reporter:

“She’s just judging her daughter all the time … But I like where we are by the end of the season, because the two really start to see each other.”

So clearly, there is going to be tension between mother and daughter within this story. At the same time, there is also going to be some between wife and husband. George is certainly going to have an opinion on all of this — so what is he going to end up doing as a result?

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Gilded Age now, including a new Ada / Agnes tease

What are you most eager to see at this point on The Gilded Age season 3 for Bertha?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back — there are some more updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







