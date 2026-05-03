9-1-1 season 9 episode 18 (finale): More danger for Athena?

For those who are aware, 9-1-1 season 9 episode 18 is going to be airing this Thursday on ABC. Not only that, but it will be the finale! We already know that the episode is kicking things off with Athena in grave danger — but is there a chance that things will get even worse? On one level, that is crazy to say. Yet, at the same time, it is very-much possible.

The whole point of this episode is obviously going to be resolving this arc for Angela Bassett’s character, which is certainly going to be difficult for a myriad of different reasons. After all, there is someone out there ready to finish the job on her, even if it means spending more time and working overtime in order to track her down — even at the hospital.

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To get a few more details on what to expect here, be sure to check out the 9-1-1 season 9 episode 18 synopsis below:

Following Athena’s shooting, the 118 gathers at the hospital awaiting news. Meanwhile, the mastermind behind the trafficking ring is determined to silence Athena and anyone who gets in his way for good.

Will there be a cliffhanger at the end here?

Well, just remember the sort of show we are dealing with here! We certainly think that we have seen enough of this show (and the franchise) to know that the writers are not going to hold anything back in this instance. They are going to do whatever they can to make this part of the show as big and as crazy as possible.

Related – Be sure to get some more news regarding 9-1-1 and what the future could hold

What do you most want to see moving into the 9-1-1 season 9 finale?

Do you think that Athena will survive, and beyond just that, do you think a cliffhanger is inevitable? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some other updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

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