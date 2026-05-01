Is Angela Bassett leaving 9-1-1? Will Athena die in season 9 finale?

Heading up to the big 9-1-1 season 9 finale on ABC next week, it does feel fair to worry about Angela Bassett’s future on the show.

What is the primary reason for that? Well, for starters, we tend to think it has a great deal to do with how Athena was left at the end of episode 17 — with her life on the line. The promos show her being brought to the hospital but at the same time, there is no confirmation she will be okay.

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One thing that is worth noting here is that 9-1-1 has been renewed for a season 10 and while the series has been lucky to keep most of its core cast over the years, that doesn’t mean they have everyone. After all, this is a show that already lost Bobby (Peter Krause) last season, a decision that still causes plenty of pain and frustration to much of the collective fandom. Bassett is an incredibly-busy woman, and is going to be a part of the next season of American Horror Story. Yet, at the same time, that is filming right now and it should not be an issue given on season 10 would start.

Ultimately, we’re trying to have a lot of faith when it comes to the future of the cast in general, especially when Athena is technically not the only person we should be worried about. The same could be said for Eddie, but there is a somewhat-separate question worth asking when it comes to him. Just how many times are the writers going to throw him into a perilous situation? Is there ever going to be a chance for these people to breathe easier? (In the end, here is your reminder here that it is hard to ever imagine that given that this show is a drama.)

Do you think Athena will survive heading into the 9-1-1 season 9 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back here for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

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