The Testaments season 2: Is a renewal imminent?

It may be crazy to realize all things considered, but we are already into the second half of The Testaments over at Hulu. Before too long the season is going to be over and by virtue of that, there will be questions aplenty about what the future will hold.

So is the Handmaid’s Tale follow-up destined to get a season 2 renewal? Make no mistake that we want it, and all signs do point towards it coming — it is really just a matter of when more than if.

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While the streaming service does not release viewership totals for any of their shows, all indications at present are that the first season has been an overwhelming success. It has managed to bring back fans of the original and from where we stand, it has also done a great job of showing that it is more than capable of standing on its own two feet. That is a really difficult balancing act to pull off for the most part, but the powers-that-be have figured it out.

One other reason to announce a renewal soon

This one is actually not that complicated: The sooner this happens, the faster everyone can plan ahead. We do think it makes the most sense to bring The Testaments back at some point in 2027, especially since you have a number of young performers and unless there is a time jump, you are making things easier on yourself production-wise. You do not want to rush the show but at the same time, there is an increasing appetite for series to be annual events. We have, after all, gone through a stretch where we’ve waited 2-3 years for seasons of certain shows. Let’s just say that it is less than ideal.

Related – Be sure to see more news now entering the next The Testaments episode

Do you want The Testaments season 2 to happen over at Hulu?

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