The Gilded Age season 3 spoilers: What is Agnes’ journey?

As we get ourselves prepared to see The Gilded Age season 3 on HBO this weekend, of course there is much to discuss! With that, why not have a conversation here about Agnes in general?

We are not even going to pretend that moving into the season, all of the different storylines hold equal weight. The one we are the most eager to see is the one that puts Christine Baranski and Cynthia Nixon’s characters front and center. There is just too much to be curious about here, especially when you consider that for most of their lives, Agnes has felt like the rich and successful one; yet, thanks to Ada getting a sudden inheritance and some of Agnes’ fortune going away, everything has changed.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube get some other TV reactions and reviews!

So how could this story manifest itself over time? Speaking on all of this further to TV Insider, here is some of what executive producer Sonja Warfield had to say:

As the older sister, Agnes thought she would always have the upper hand over Ada, but now Ada gets to come into her own and have a voice. You’ll also see Ada struggling over the loss off her husband and she searches for a cause to throw herself into.

Our general feeling is that these two are going to have a lot of issues to work through over time; yet, isn’t seeing that happen a big part of the fun? That is at least how we are looking at this situation right now. We just hope that we can see some evolution here as well as Ada finding a new avenue for herself. Grief will be a part of her story for sure, but also far from the only part.

Related – Be sure to get some more news entering the next The Gilded Age season 3 episode

What do you most want to see moving into The Gilded Age season 3, especially for Agnes?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back here for other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







