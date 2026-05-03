Survivor 50 episode 11: How long can Rick Devens survive?

As we look in the direction of Survivor 50 episode 11 on CBS this Wednesday, it is easy to call Rick Devens the star of the show. He doubled the prize money, has an immunity idol, and has been consistently entertaining along the way.

Unfortunately, he is also facing a near-impossible road the rest of the season. Just think about it what has happened so far, the number of Tribal Councils left, and also the history of the show.

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Would we love to see Devens win the game? Absolutely, but we do think it’s worthwhile to point out some obstacles.

1. Sure, he has an immunity idol, but that only protects him once. There are a lot of people left.

2. He is capable of winning immunity challenges, but it’s hard on a season where you have people like Jonathan, Ozzy, and Tiffany around. Aubry has also shown in the past to be really effective in certain challenges.

3. Everyone knows he will lie / do whatever he can to stay around.

4. His only true ally is Emily, who may be frustrated with him over not disclosing all of his information.

5. He easily gets a ton of jury votes if he makes it to the end.

6. This one is arguably the most important: His antics are going to take up a lot of screen time, and these are returning players! There is a bit of ego that comes into play here, as every player wants to think they are the star of the season. With Devens around, that is almost impossible. Would you put up with it if you thought you could win in the end? Sure, and that is probably why Coach, in a different situation, could have stuck around. It is different here.

Related – Be sure to get some more news now on Survivor 50, including what else is ahead

Do you think Rick Devens can survive the events of Survivor 50 episode 11?

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