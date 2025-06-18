The Gilded Age season 3 premiere spoilers: The Gladys story

In just a matter of days, we are finally going to see the season 3 premiere of The Gilded Age — and a ton of drama will be coming up soon.

Of course, one of the things that is so very excited about with this show in general is what sort of over-the-top crisis the Russell family is going to find themselves in. During the second season, we saw that play out in the form of Bertha at the opera. Now, it could be Gladys that is at the center of it all! Are George and Bertha about to marry her off?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some other TV reactions and reviews!

Based on some comments that Morgan Spector had to say to GQ, playing this storyline regarding Gladys was difficult — mostly because there is a lot of conflict between George and Bertha at the center of it:

“It’s unpleasant to play those scenes … I care about George and Bertha’s marriage—I like it. Both Carrie and I have wonderful marriages that we love, and we both brought some of the care that we have for our own marriages into this marriage. And so, it’s a little bit like, man, I don’t want to see this thing dragged through the streets.”

Ultimately, we do tend to think that conflict is important for these characters, but what could also be a real challenge here is how these two manage to navigate these problems with everything else that is going on. For Bertha, social circles are clearly important — and that may be also a major factor when it comes to Gladys’ potential marriage. At the same time, we do think that George can develop a little bit of tunnel vision when it comes to his business pursuits, and that could be harmful within itself.

Related – Check out the latest The Gilded Age season 3 trailer, if you have not seen it already

What do you most want to see moving into The Gilded Age season 3 when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







