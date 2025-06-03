The Gilded Age season 3 trailer offers another ‘American Dream’

In less than three weeks The Gilded Age season 3 is finally going to arrive on HBO, and let’s just say that a lot lies ahead. We may be on the other side of the grand opera showdown with Bertha, but isn’t it fair that another obsession will come her way?

Well, in general the new season is going to pack in a lot more content with those who are following the American Dream … and others who are stifled by it.

Over at the link here you can see a full look at what lies ahead, and it includes a little bit of plotting, a new Agnes – Ada dynamic, and the continuation of a new relationship from the end of season 2. The story is going to continue to be as lavish and ridiculous at times as possible … but would we want anything less from it at this point?

If you have not read the full The Gilded Age season 3 synopsis below, we tend to think it sets the stage further:

The American Gilded Age was a period of immense economic and social change, when empires were built, but no victory came without sacrifice. Following the Opera War, the old guard is weakened and the Russells stand poised to take their place at the head of society. Bertha sets her sights on a prize that would elevate the family to unimaginable heights while George risks everything on a gambit that could revolutionize the railroad industry — if it doesn’t ruin him first. Across the street, the Brook household is thrown into chaos as Agnes refuses to accept Ada’s new position as lady of the house. Peggy meets a handsome doctor from Newport whose family is less than enthusiastic about her career. As all of New York hastens toward the future, their ambition may come at the cost of what they truly hold dear.

Given how good season 1 was, obviously our expectations are high moving forward … but we do still think the show is one of the rare ones who can meet them and then some.

