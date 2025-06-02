The Gilded Age season 3 premiere spoilers: George’s big plan

In just under three weeks’ time, we are going to have a chance to watch The Gilded Age season 3 premiere officially arrive. So, what lies ahead here?

If you watched the first two seasons of the HBO hit, then you certainly understand that a good bit of the story here is all about excess. You are watching a story here where George is trying to expand his rail plans, though you can argue if that is about profits or power. For Bertha, meanwhile, we know that success is more about status. We saw it back in season 2 with the opera and now, she is doing her best to prepare for the Duke.

The title for the June 22 premiere of The Gilded Age is “Who Is In Charge Here?” — the synopsis below does a good job of setting the stage:

In Arizona, George faces opposition while unfurling his ambitious plan to build a train route connecting New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles. Back in New York, Bertha prepares for the Duke’s imminent arrival, Peggy falls ill after an unseasonable snowstorm, and Ada hosts a gathering to support the temperance movement – to Agnes’ chagrin.

We’ve said this before, but the storyline that we are the most eager to see moving forward is the one involving Ada and Agnes … mostly due to the massive role reversal that is here financially. Is the entire dynamic going to be different now because of who has money and who doesn’t? Or, is there some manipulation that could happen? Let’s just say that we are more than a little bit intrigued to see the end result. We know that almost every single episode here will be jam-packed, and we see no real reason to think this is about to change.

