The Gilded Age season 3 premiere date, more details revealed

For those of you who have been desperate for quite some time to get a premiere date for The Gilded Age season 3, wait no further! Today, the folks at HBO have finally made it clear when the cast and crew are going to be back.

Without further ado, the good news: The new season of the show is slated to premiere on Sunday, June 22 at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time, marking the second straight season that it has aired in the network’s prestige timeslot. Once again you will see a lot of excellent stories for characters across the board, but with a little bit of history thrown in there as well.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to see more TV reactions and reviews!

Want to know a little more? Well, the official The Gilded Age season 3 synopsis below does a good job of setting the stage:

The American Gilded Age was a period of immense economic and social change, when empires were built, but no victory came without sacrifice. Following the Opera War, the old guard is weakened and the Russells stand poised to take their place at the head of society. Bertha sets her sights on a prize that would elevate the family to unimaginable heights while George risks everything on a gambit that could revolutionize the railroad industry — if it doesn’t ruin him first. Across the street, the Brook household is thrown into chaos as Agnes refuses to accept Ada’s new position as lady of the house. Peggy meets a handsome doctor from Newport whose family is less than enthusiastic about her career. As all of New York hastens toward the future, their ambition may come at the cost of what they truly hold dear.

The cast for this season is as extensive as ever: Carrie Coon, Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon, Morgan Spector, Louisa Jacobson, Denée Benton, Taissa Farmiga, Harry Richardson, Blake Ritson, Ben Ahlers, Ashlie Atkinson, Dylan Baker, Kate Baldwin, Victoria Clark, John Ellison Conlee, Michael Cumpsty, Kelley Curran, Jordan Donica, Jessica Frances Dukes, Claybourne Elder, Amy Forsyth, Jack Gilpin, LisaGay Hamilton, Ward Horton, Simon Jones, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Ben Lamb, Nathan Lane, Andrea Martin, Audra McDonald, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Debra Monk, Hattie Morahan, Donna Murphy, Kristine Nielsen, Paul Alexander Nolan, Kelli O’Hara, Patrick Page, Rachel Pickup, Taylor Richardson, Douglas Sills, Bobby Steggert, Erin Wilhelmi, John Douglas Thompson, Leslie Uggams, Merritt Wever, with Bill Camp and Phylicia Rashad. Is this one of the biggest groups of people we’ve ever seen on any show? It’s possible.

What do you most want to see moving into The Gilded Age season 3 over at HBO?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







