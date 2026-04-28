The Rookie season 8 episode 18 (finale): A Tim, Lucy proposal?

Next week The Rookie is going to be delivering a season 8 finale like no other, and let’s just say that for all Chenford fans, there is even more reason to be psyched.

Is there a real chance that we are going to see Tim propose to Lucy by the time it ends? Well, we’ve seen the ring, and we have every reason possible to think that it could happen. If nothing else, we certainly believe that he wants it to create a big moment.

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As for whether or not it does, that could be dependent on a storyline regarding a prisoner that gets out of hand very fast. We’ve got a helicopter, a shootout, and at the end of the promo, it seemed as though at least one officer is in danger.

Now, would The Rookie really want to kill someone and wreck that proposal? We have a hard time seeing that, just like we also imagine that Chenford fans would protest in the streets if something happened to them now. Odds are, there is going to be a lot of danger within the episode and there could be a cliffhanger. Yet, at the same time, an engagement just feels right for a pair who have had as many highs and lows as they have ever since the start of the series. They’ve been together, been apart, and are now back together again. A proposal now would also set the stage for a wedding at some point in season 9 presumably, and that does have the potential to be all sorts of epic.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Rookie and its season 8 finale — what more can you expect?

What do you think we are going to see moving into The Rookie and its season 8 finale?

Do you think that the proposal is actually going to happen? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates soon.

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